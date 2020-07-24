aamir-khan-not-in-talks-with-a-streaming-platform-for-a-deal

Recently, certain rumours started surfacing about Aamir Khan getting into a deal with a streaming platform to produce multiple projects for them.

Denying claims on the subject, a source close to Aamir Khan shared, "While there are multiple projects being developed at Aamir Khan Productions, stories of a multi project deal with a streaming platform are untrue."

Aamir Khan will next be seen in the official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which is titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in key roles.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Begins Adulting; Moves Into New House