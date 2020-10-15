Adipurush: The Budget Of Prabhas And Saif Ali Khan-Starrer Will Blow Your Mind

Om & Bhushan Are Dreaming Big With Adipurush

A source close to the project told Pinkvilla, "While many are slashing down budgets and cost of production, Om and Bhushan are dreaming big with Adipurush. It will be the biggest Indian film to release in theatres post Covid-19."

What's The Budget Of Adipurush?

The source further revealed, "It will have a lot of VFX work involved and a technique never seen before in Indian films. They are planning to mount it on a lavish scale and a whopping budget of Rs 350-400 crore is set just for the shoot and production of Adipurush."

Meanwhile, Om Raut Talks About Adipurush

While speaking about directing Adipurush, Om Raut said that he had done a research on the project in the past. He further said that the lockdown was a blessing in disguise for him, as he got enough time to plan the whole project.

"There was this script that I had on my mind and that's how Adipurush happened. I had written one draft years ago but we changed a lot of things when we revisited the idea now," added Raut.

Raut Talks About Working With Prabhas

Om Raut also said that he will make sure to make Adipurush a visual spectacle. Notably, Raut has already worked with Saif in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

When asked about collaborating with Prabhas, he said, "Prabhas is the biggest superstar we have in entire India right now. So when we told him about the film, he was very happy and interested. I couldn't have asked for a better hero."

We can't wait for the film!