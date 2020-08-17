Aditya Chopra To Announce Shah Rukh Khan's Project On Late Yash Chopra's 88th Birth Anniversary?

Good news for all the SRKians out there, as we know how desperately you all have been waiting for the official announcement about Shah Rukh Khan's next project. Seems like that moment is not so far away!

According to an entertainment portal, Aditya Chopra, the head honcho of YRF, has planned to make a grand announcement about SRK's next project on his late father Yash Chopra's 88th birth anniversary (September 27, 2020), and currently, he is making sure that his team makes the event every bit grand.

A trade source told Pinkvilla, "This is definitely on the cards because Adi is expected to unveil his grand plans for YRF Project 50 on Yash Chopra's 88th birthday. Yash Chopra, SRK and Adi share a beautiful bond and it is only befitting that SRK's film with YRF gets announced on this date. It will truly be a special and emotional day for the industry."

The source further added, "There is bound to be a lot of nostalgia and great energy around this announcement. SRK's film is going to be mounted on another level altogether and we just have to wait for Adi to reveal all the plans as we go along. Of course, YRF is extremely tight-lipped about the entire YRF Project 50 because they want to announce it in a big way."

Earlier, it was reported that SRK's project will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who delivered a blockbuster at the box office last year- Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War. Reports also suggest that the film is tentatively titled as Pathan, and Shah Rukh will kickstart its shooting in November 2020 in the UK. Speaking about the film's release date, Pathan makers are looking at late 2021 release.

Excited? So are we!