      Akshay Kumar Criticised For Booking A Whole Flight For His Sister & Her Kids Amid Lockdown!

      Rumour has it that actor Akshay Kumar booked an entire flight for his sister and kids, who were willing to travel to Delhi from Mumbai. A source close to the actor told India Forums, "This morning Akshay booked a whole passenger flight and got it converted into a Charted Flight for his sister and her two kids, a daughter and a son, and her maid to fly to Delhi from Bombay."

      "The flight had a capacity of 186 passengers but only 4 travelled. Apart from his 3 family members and their maid, the flight just had four crew members taking care of their needs and two pilots and one ACM (Additional Crew Member)," added the source.

      The source further revealed, "There was no special treatment given to them except for the regular protocol of sanitisation process and safety measures related to COVID-19 that have been laid down by the Government. However, one loader was assigned for them to carry their baggage."

      Netizens aren't very impressed with this piece of news and are constantly criticising the actor for the same.

      A user wrote, "How much you care for your family. This reason and fear of losing those persons amidst covid made him take an unwise decision. God help him."

      Another user also criticised the Kesari actor and wrote, "This is totally wrong. Those people who are needy and no as rich as Akshay kumar must be waiting another day or 2 or don't know for how many more days they need to wait for the next flight to go home so place where 70-80 can go home. Here is only 4 people who booked the entire flight!!He should have given his private jet."

      Do you agree with netizens or feel they're being too harsh on Akshay? Share your thoughts in our comments section below.

      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 18:09 [IST]
