    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar To Be Paid Rs 27 Crore For His Special Role In Dhanush-Sara's Atrangi Re?

      By
      |

      In January 2020, Sara Ali Khan made an announcement about her upcoming mega project, Atrangi Re, which also casts Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. While Dhanush will be paired opposite Sara, Akshay has a very special role in the film. It isn't finalised yet as to when the film will go on floors, but we hear that Akshay needs to shoot only for two weeks for the film. And for his extended cameo in the film, we hear that he will be paid a whopping amount of Rs 27 crore.

      Akshay's Role Was First Offered To Hrithik

      Akshay's Role Was First Offered To Hrithik

      Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the project as saying, "Aanand L Rai required a leading superstar to step in for this extended guest appearance which is extremely impactful and pivotal to the film's narrative. He had offered the film to Hrithik Roshan who eventually couldn't do the project and then, Akshay accepted Rai's offer because of his respect for the filmmaker."

      Here's When Akshay Will Shoot For Atrangi Re

      Here's When Akshay Will Shoot For Atrangi Re

      The source further added, "It's not a very schedule heavy film and Akshay would be required for around two weeks for the shoot. He leaves for London next month for Bell Bottom, wraps up the film and once he's back, he will dive into Rai's film and Prithviraj almost back-to-back."

      Akshay's Fee For Atrangi Re

      Akshay's Fee For Atrangi Re

      "The superstar has a fascination with number 9, which he considers as his lucky number. He always charges a fee that adds up to the number. Although he usually charges around Rs 1 crore a day for his film shoots, for Rai's Atrangi Re, he has paid almost double. He received a whopping Rs 27 crore as his remuneration for the film," the source revealed.

      Atrangi Re's Team Denies The News

      Atrangi Re's Team Denies The News

      When the same entertainment portal reached out to Aanand L Rai's team to confirm the gossip, they rubbished to news.

      Atrangi Re is presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films and is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 14, 2021. But looking at the current pandemic situation, it is likely to be postponed.

      Akshay Kumar To Fly To Scotland To Shoot For 'Bell Bottom' Amid COVID-19!

      Read more about: akshay kumar atrangi re
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X