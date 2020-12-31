Bobby Deol To Play A Negative Character In Ranbir Kapoor And Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Next?

Earlier today, we told you about the rumoured collaboration of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Ranbir Kapoor for an upcoming project. Now, the latest reports suggest that actor Bobby Deol has been roped in for the negative role in the movie.

Interestingly, it's not the first time when people will see Bobby Deol donning the antagonist's hat. He was recently seen in grey shade in Aashram and Race 3. While Bobby failed to impress the audiences with his work in Race 3, he was lauded for his brilliant performance in Aashram.

Coming back to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's untitled project, if reports are to be believed, actress Sara Ali Khan has already given her audition for the film, and is expected to be paired opposite the Kapoor scion for the first time. We must say, the star cast so far looks pretty interesting.

While neither Ranbir Kapoor nor Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made any official announcement about their collaboration yet, we hear that the duo is waiting to announce the project on January 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently having a gala time in Rajasthan with his family and girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, Alia's mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt have also joined the Kapoor family for the vacation. Apart from them, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also seen vacationing together with the Kapoors.

With respect to work, Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Karan Malhotra's Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's untitled next.

