Clash Between Salman Khan And Akshay Kumar Averted; No Box Office War Owing To The Pandemic

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of novel Coronavirus outbreak, many films' releases were postponed. Amid all, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh's '83 and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai were creating tremendous buzz, but owing to the ongoing pandemic every maker has to come up with a new release date.

While Kabir Khan's '83 will now hit the theatres on Christmas 2020, we hear Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi will be releasing on the eve of Diwali. Reports also suggested that the makers of Radhe were also keen to release the film during Diwali. However, a source close to the project squashed the rumour and claimed that no box office clash between Salman and Akshay is going to happen!

Bollywood Hungama quoted the source as saying, "We have not even thought of a release date. So, the question of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing on Diwali doesn't arise."

The source further added, "We are absolutely in no hurry to resume shoot. We'll assess the situation and decide accordingly. Anyway, just 10 days of shoot is left. Also, the post-production work on the remaining portions has been going on in full swing. We are confident that even if we don't start filming for the next few months, we'll be fine and will be able to finish the film soon and get it ready for release."

Speaking about the clash between two mega films in the future owing to limited festival slots, a trade source stated, "Clashes were commonplace earlier but in the post Covid-19 era, it will be a thing of the past, at least for the next one year, and especially for bigger films. There won't be a flood of releases and hence, superstars like Salman Khan will get enough holidays and festival weekends to bring out their movies. It's a welcome trend."