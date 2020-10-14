Here's Why Deepika Padukone And John Abraham Won't Join Shah Rukh Khan In Pathan’s November Schedule

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan took a long break after the failure of his last release Zero, fans can't wait for him to grace the silver screen again. SRKians are waiting for an official statement from the superstar about his next project. While, neither YRF nor Shah Rukh himself have confirmed their collaboration for the project titled Pathan, rumours are rife that in November, SRK will kick-start the shooting of the film.

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have also agreed to come on board for SRK's Pathan. However, the duo won't join the Raees actor in Pathan's November schedule. Wondering why? We will tell you.

According to a source close to the project, "The pre-production of the film has been going on since a while. The team of the film is now almost geared up to take the film to floors. They have decided to do so in November-end. It's a brief schedule and will take place in Mumbai."

The source further added, "Deepika and John won't be a part of the Mumbai schedule. They will join the team next year when the filming will take place overseas. The team is still finalizing on the international locations where the film can be shot. The decision is taking some time due to difficulties that have rise due to the spread of Coronavirus."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is quite excited for his look in Pathan. For the unversed, rumours suggest that he will be seen sporting long hair in the film, and owing to the same reason the actor is often spotted donning a beanie cap at the IPL matches.

Pathan will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

