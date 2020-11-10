Did Aamir Khan Direct Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Laal Singh Chaddha?

It seems Aamir Khan is leaving no stone unturned to make his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha an interesting project. The film will not only see Aamir collaborating with Kareena Kapoor Khan after a long gap, but will also see him sharing screen space with his superstar-friend Shah Rukh Khan.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Aamir directed Shah Rukh's scenes himself, and after wrapping up the shoot, the duo was seen chilling on the sets like old pals. Guess what? Audiences got another reason to wait for Laal Singh Chaddha with a bated breath.

Earlier, Shah Rukh did a cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight and left the moviegoers screaming over his grand gesture.

Meanwhile, recently, Kareena wrapped up the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha, and bid goodbye to her lovely team. She had written, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team. Till we cross paths again."

While speaking to a media portal, Kareena had also revealed the real reason behind signing Laal Singh Chaddha and said, "I wouldn't have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There's a science to that decision."

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, which was based on a 1986 novel of the same name, written by Winston Groom.

