Did Akshay Kumar Just Confirm That Kiara Advani Is Dating Sidharth Malhotra?

Laxmii lead stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are all gung-ho about their forthcoming film, and are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film on big platforms. Recently, the duo appeared in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, and Kiara was asked about her relationship status. To which, Kiara said, "Whenever I talk about my personal life it will be when I'm married." On this, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma said, "Let's clap for the guy who will get married to you. We can only send you good wishes for now."

However, Akshay wanted to pull Kiara's leg and said, "Ye badi siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl with principles)." You don't require rocket science to pick up Akshay's hint, as he purposely used the word 'siddhant'. Hearing his words, Kiara was left red-faced, while others burst into laughter.

Not so long ago, when Sidharth Malhotra was quizzed about dating Kiara on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, he had said, "The amount of rumours and hook-ups that I have had in the tabloids, I'm having lesser fun in real life, I think. I wish they were true. My life is not as colourful as what people read."

Kiara Advani Says 'I Am Single Till I Am Married' Amid Rumours Of Dating Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara, on the other hand, also denied dating Sidharth, while speaking to media and said, "No, I'm not dating Sidharth, I'm very single."

The dating rumours of Sidharth and Kiara came to the limelight when the duo were spotted chilling together in each other's company various times.

Coming back to Kiara's Laxmii, the film is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020.

