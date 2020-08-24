What? Did Kangana Ranaut Reject A Film Opposite Sushant Singh Rajput & Irrfan Khan?

Well, that's what the media reports claim. Netizens shared reports of 2016, wherein a source close to filmmaker Homi Adajania had revealed that the latter had offered a film starring late actors Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput to actress Kangana Ranaut, but she had walked away from the project. Wondering why? We will tell you!

According to DNA, a source close to the unfinished project had told PTI in 2016, "Homi (Adajania) has narrated the (story) idea to Kangana (Ranaut) and she is keen to work with him. But she is already committed to Hansal Mehta's film after Rangoon. And the dates are clashing. But they have promised to work with each other in the future."

Unfortunately, Rangoon didn't do any wonder for Kangana and bombed at the box office. Rangoon was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and it featured Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Coming back to Kangana, though the reported reason was date clash, the actress is being trolled by the netizens brutally for having rejected a film opposite Sushant in the past, and now claiming to be his friend.

For the unversed, ever since Sushant breathed his last, Kangana has been targeting celebrities and star kids like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc. While some came out in her support, others disagreed with her, and slammed her for her take on the nepotism debate.

We wonder if Kangana would reveal a thing or two about the unfinished project with Sushant and Irrfan. Only time will tell.