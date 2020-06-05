Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Look Down On TikTokers? Netizens Say So After Watching This Video!

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan is going viral on the social media, wherein the actress can be seen asking the paparazzi in amazement, 'You are TikTokers??' After watching the video, netizens are constantly poking fun at TikTokers saying that her tone and amazement was actually an 'insult'. Have a look at the video and the comments that followed..

Video Courtesy- Viral Bhayani

@mix__feeling_: "Her expression shows value of tiktokers."

@irockzzirf: "Lol! Aji Beizzati kardi Kareena ne unki... look at the way she is calling them."

@nnikks01: "Because she doesn't have time to use USELESS app."

@ayaat.jasim: "Is she surprised or disgusted?"

@akashg3595: "Lol! Atleast she knows before this virus get permanently shut down."

@kiddiesgoodies: "Appreciating or insulting?"

With regard to work, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film, which was Kareena's second release after Taimur Ali Khan's birth, was a hit at the box office.

She will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Earlier, while speaking to media, Kareena had revealed that her character in the film will come as a surprise to her fans. "This film is very close to my heart because it's a different character for me. And I'm sure people will be slightly shocked."

After the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will gear up for Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht, which marks her first collaboration with Karan after 2001's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

While speaking about working with Karan again, Bebo had said, "It's almost been 20 years since I've worked with him, and I think I'm a different actor today. And he's also grown from strength to strength as a director and a person. The dynamic is going to be very exciting to finally be on set with him."

Takht also casts Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.