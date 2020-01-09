Disha Patani's Double Standard Exposed! Did She Betray Tiger Shroff By Breaking Her Own Rule?

Disha's 'No Kissing Policy'

A source close to Disha tells Deccan Chronicle, "Disha has made it very clear to Tiger that he is not allowed to do intimate sequences, including kissing, with his co-stars.

There have been occasions in the past when Tiger had to forego the pleasure of kissing his co-stars because Disha has forbidden it."

Disha's Double Standard Exposed

The source further adds, "Disha was very clear on no smooching for Tiger in his films, but now she has gone and done the same with Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. It's not a peck; it's a torrid kiss."

Ahem! Ahem!

With a smirk and the source continues and says, "Tiger should just be grateful that Disha has not put a no-body-baring clause between them. Luckily, he's as free to flaunt his physique as she is."

Will Tiger Be Miffed With Disha?

We wonder if Disha has left Tiger feeling betrayed. The actor must not be very happy with Disha's two different codes of conduct.

On a related note, Tiger was last seen in War and he will be seen next in Baaghi 3, opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

Disha, on other other side, will be seen next in Malang, releasing on February 7, 2020.