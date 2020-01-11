Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar To Get Hitched Very Soon [Inside Details Leaked]

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who have been painting B-town red with their love, are expected to enter the wedlock very soon. An insider tells Mumbai Mirror, "The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan's next, Toofan."

"But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day," added the insider.

In March 2019, Farhan made his relationship Instagram official and wrote a romantic post for Shibani. "I don't know if you find love or love finds you. Either way, it's a gift from the universe."

A couple of days ago, Shibani had also shared a long romantic post for Farhan on his birthday and called him her 'better half'. In case, if you have not seen her post yet, you can read it below..

"Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I've never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you.. Just being around you has taught me so much ( mainly patience!!) You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for 'us' !! Having said that you do need to 'unclench' a little.. be more 'free flowing' 🙄😂"

"To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together,late night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word crossy and foot rubs!! Love you my Foo always ❤ Can't wait for the next round 😘 @faroutakhtar."

(Social media posts are unedited.)