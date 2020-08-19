Here's Why Ranbir Kapoor Is Refraining From Taking A Stand For Alia Bhatt Amid All The Controversy!

Last two months have been excruciating for actress Alia Bhatt, as the actress has been the constant target of trolls after Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. While Alia has nothing to do with his sudden demise, some remarks of her father Mahesh Bhatt about Sushant didn't go down well with the netizens, and Alia faced the consequences. Soon after Sushant's demise, actress Kangana Ranaut reignited the debate on 'outsiders vs insiders' and slammed many star kids, especially Alia with harsh words.

While Alia maintained her silence throughout the controversy, netizens kept trolling her. A few days ago, when the trailer of Sadak 2 hit the internet, netizens poured their hatred on Alia like never before, and it received 11 million dislikes within a week, making it the 2nd most hated video on YouTube.

Now, the question arises what is Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor up to? Being a protective boyfriend, one just can't sit back and let his woman suffer, right? However, a close friend of Alia and Ranbir reveals the real reason behind Ranbir's silence.

Bollywood Hungama quotes a close friend of Ranbir and Alia as saying, "He is very non-interfering. But I agree. Which man wouldn't stand up for his loved ones when they are under attack, specially such vicious attack? Anything anybody says can and will be held against him or her. Everyone who has an axe to grind with Karan Johar or Mahesh Bhatt or the Akhtar family is jumping in. The best thing to do is not saying anything."

With respect to work, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. It is yet to be seen if the film will go for a theatrical release or a digital one.