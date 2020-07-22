Hrithik Roshan To Essay Four Different Characters In Krrish 4? Details Inside!

A couple of months ago, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan confirmed that Krrish 4 is very much in the making and currently the film is in scripting stage. Krrish 4 will be the fourth instalment of Koi... Mil Gaya franchise, wherein Hrithik Roshan will reprise the role of a superhero named Krrish. Earlier, it was reported that in Krrish 4, Hrithik will be seen in a double role, but the latest reports suggest that Hrithik will have a quadruple role!

Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the project as saying, "Krrish 4 is being mounted on a lavish scale. It will be a visual spectacle for everyone. The story has been locked and this time, it won't just be a double role for Hrithik, but a quadruple one. Hrithik will be essaying four different characters in the film. While Krrish stays, they will also bring back Rohit from the land of dead and Jadoo from Koi Mil Gaya."

The source further added, "It's not known how Rakesh Roshan plans to incorporate the other two Hrithiks in the film, but it's a full on Hrithik show. The role of the leading lady is extremely powerful too this time."

When asked about when will Rakesh Roshan kickstart the shooting of the film, the source revealed, "The pre production work has set in. They are waiting for the restrictions to ease out a bit because they plan to shoot a part of the film abroad."

Going by the current situation, we can expect the film to go on floors by the end of 2020 or early 2021. Nonetheless, we are quite enthralled to see if Senior Roshan will introduce new characters in Krrish 4. As far as the leading lady of the film is concerned, the makers have not made any official announcement about the same.

Kangana Ranaut MOCKS Hrithik Roshan For Living In A Rented House Funded By His Father Rakesh Roshan