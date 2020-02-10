Wait, What? Is Akshay Kumar Getting Rs 120 Crore For Atrangi Re?

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan had announced her upcoming project, Atrangi Re, which also casts Dhanush in the lead role and Akshay Kumar in a cameo. While we were all excited to see this hot pair in Atrangi Re, we were taken aback when we learnt about the reports of Akshay's paycheck for the film.

It was reported that Akshay will charge Rs 120 crore for his special appearance in the Aanand L Rai's film. However, Deccan Chronicle quoted a source, close to the project as saying, "The film revolves around the characters played by Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Akshay has a small but very important role. It's actually a guest appearance which he is probably not charging any money for."

On a related note, Akshay is very thrilled to be working with new talent Sara Ali Khan, South superstar Dhanush and the maverick director Aanand L Rai. "I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me I said yes to it within ten minutes."

"It is a very challenging character to play but at the same time it is such a special role that my heart just couldn't say no to it and I will remember it for the rest of my life," Akshay had said in a statement.

While speaking about Sara and Dhanush, Akshay had said, "My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title - 'Atrangi'! And I know that Aanand in his special and simple way of storytelling will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn't let this one go."

Presented by T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Akshay'a Cape Of Good Films, Atrangi Re will go on floors on March 1.