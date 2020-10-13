Is Shah Rukh Khan Purposely Wearing A Beanie Cap At IPL? We Know What He Is Hiding From His Fans

SRK Wants To Keep His New Avatar Under Wraps

Reportedly, Shah Rukh will be donning long hair for his upcoming film Pathan, and we wonder if it is the reason behind SRK sporting a beanie cap.

It's known to all how the last release of SRK, Zero, left the actor disheartened. We wonder if the actor's team has been planning to create the buzz around the superstar hence, they're not letting him reveal his new avatar.

An Insider Shares Some Details

According to Pinkvilla, a source shared, "The Siddharth Anand directorial will have him sport several looks and in one portion of the action thriller, he will have longer hair. That's also the reason why he's growing his hair at this moment."

What About The Shooting Of Pathan?

When asked about the same, the source revealed, "Initially, the plan was to shoot the film in several exotic locations abroad. But now, because of the pandemic, that won't be a feasible idea. So, they are still checking in on a few locations where filming would be easier."

"But primarily, majority of the film will be shot in Mumbai following all safety protocols. Sets are being erected and a lot of the high-end adrenaline pumping stunts will be shoot on the green screen. They wanted to go on floors in October, but now it will finally kickstart in November," added the source.

John To Come On Board Soon?

Rumours have been floating around the Tinsel town that actor John Abraham has agreed to play the antagonist in YRF's Pathan, which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who recently delivered a blockbuster in 2019 i.e., War.

Rumours also suggest that Deepika might join SRK and John, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Well, we can't wait for an official announcement.