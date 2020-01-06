Are Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Already A Couple Now? The Duo Sparks Dating Rumours Yet Again!

Ever since Katrina Kaif has broken up with Ranbir Kapoor, netizens have been curious about her personal life. While for a longer time, Katrina remained all focused on her work, it seems things are finally about to change. Rumours have been rife that Katrina is allegedly seeing actor Vicky Kaushal. However, none of them has confirmed about their relationship.

Amid the entire buzz, last night, Vicky and Katrina were spotted enjoying themselves on a dinner outing. The duo was snapped outside Aarti Shetty's house and netizens can't stop declaring that they are already a couple now. Here's how they reacted to their latest pictures..

Katrina was last seen in Bharat, which released in June, 2019. The film which also cast Salman Khan in the lead role, was a blockbuster at the box office. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which also casts Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other side, was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. He will be seen next in Sardar Udham Singh, a film which is based on the life of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is slated to hit the theatres on October 2, 2020.