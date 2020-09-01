Mahesh Bhatt Is Unable To Hold Sanjay Dutt's Hands In His Toughest Time!

A source close to the Bhatt family reveals that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who recently collaborated with Sanjay Dutt for Sadak 2, is extremely upset with the latter's deteriorated health. However, even though he's deeply saddened by Dutt's health, he can't hold the actor's hands in these tough times owing to the ongoing controversy around him.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Bhatt Saab has been close to Sanjay Dutt for close to 30 years. They've done films like Sadak, Naam and Kubzaa together. Bhatt Saab was right there next to Dutt through his trial and incarceration for alleged terror activities."

"Bhatt Saab was shattered when he heard of Sanjay's illness. The sad part is, because of the controversies currently around Bhatt Saab and his association with Rhea Chakraborty he is unable to hold Sanjay Dutt's hands when he needs him the most," added the source.

Pooja Bhatt, who had romanced Dutt in Sadak, didn't want to give out any statement and said, "What do you want me to say? May I please be permitted to process this tragedy internally?"

A few days ago, Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer and underwent tests as prescribed by the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Of late, Dutt's fans are extremely worried about the actor, and are praying for his speedy recovery.