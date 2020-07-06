    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Say What? Prabhas And Hrithik Roshan To Come Together For Om Raut’s Next?

      The latest buzz around director Om Raut's next film has us all excited. According to a leading daily, Hrithik Roshan and Prabhas are approached for the same project and the latter has already given his nod. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director will be donning the hat of director for this multi-starrer and if both actors agree to come on board, the other aspects of the project will also be finalised soon.

      The latest reports also suggest that the film will be shot on a high budget as both superstars have a huge fan following. Well, the makers indeed have to make sure that the film is worth all the hype and wait as it will bring the two amazing actors together for the first time!

      With respect to work, Prabhas was last seen in Saaho, whereas Hrithik Roshan in War. While Saaho's Hindi version did an impressive business at the box office, the film's Telugu version couldn't rule the market in South as expected.

      Prabhas will next be seen in KK Radha Krishna Kumar's Prabhas 20, which also casts Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Reportedly, Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a palm reader in the film.

      Kangana Ranaut MOCKS Hrithik Roshan For Living In A Rented House Funded By His Father Rakesh Roshan

      Hrithik, on the other hand, is supposed to kick-start the shooting of Krrish 4, soon. Director Rakesh Roshan has already locked the script of Krrish 4. Once the novel Coronavirus pandemic is over, superhero Krrish will fly again on the silver screen and will rule the hearts of the audience.

      Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 15:39 [IST]
