Rhea Chakraborty To Apply For Interim Bail After Late Sushant's Father Lodges FIR Against Her

Yesterday, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh levelled several allegations against his son's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty including abetment to suicide and theft. He lodged an FIR against Rhea at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna. The deceased actor's father said to a media agency that he couldn't file a case in Mumbai against the Jalebi actress, owing to his poor health condition.

Now, according to the latest report by a leading daily, Rhea Chakraborty has already met with her lawyer Anandini Fernandes and will be applying for interim bail.

Coming back to Sushant's father's complaint, he said that Rhea allegedly took away cash and jewellery from Sushant's house when she dumped him on June 8, 2020, and also fired Sushant's trusted bodyguard on March 22, 2020.

KK Singh also complained that Rhea had threatened to make the medical reports of Sushant public. "At one point of time, my son decided to give up films, settle down in Coorg and pursue farming. He was blackmailed by Chakraborty who threatened him that she would make his medical history public and let the world know that he was mentally unstable, putting his career in jeopardy," Sushant's father alleged in the FIR.

"Sushant's father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account," said Sanjay Singh, Inspector General of Police (Patna Central Zone).

