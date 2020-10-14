After Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Wraps Up Radhe Ahead Of Schedule; Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Recently, actor Akshay Kumar was all over the headlines for wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom in the UK along with his entire cast and team. Now, actor Salman Khan has done the same, and has already wrapped up the shoot of his next release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai ahead of its schedule.

A source close to the project informed an entertainment portal, "They successfully completed the shoot at three different locations-ND Studios where some action scenes were filmed, Aamby Valley, where a song was picturised, and Mehboob Studios, where they completed the patchwork."

"The SOPs laid down by the government were strictly followed. To ensure that there was limited crew on the set, they split the team across three locations, keeping the sets ready for use as soon as the actors arrived," added the source.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also casts Disha Patani in the lead role. While Disha will portray the role of Salman's ladylove, Randeep Hooda will play the antagonist of the film. Salman, on the other hand, plays the titular role who takes on a Goa-based mafia gang led by Randeep.

Apart from Disha and Randeep, the film also casts Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kanungo, Govind Namdev and Tamil actor Bharath in key roles.

The source also revealed that the major chunk of post-production work has been completed during the lockdown, and the editing of the sequences recently shot will be completed soon. "The final cut should be ready by December," informed the source.

Earlier, the film was expected to hit the theatres on Eid 2020, but owing to the ongoing pandemic, the film's shoot was halted. Now that the team of Radhe has completed their shoot, we're sure fans can't wait to hear the release date of the film.

