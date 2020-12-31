Sara Ali Khan To Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor In Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Next?

Sara Ali Khan is on a roll. The actress is constantly in the headlines owing to her upcoming project Atrangi Re, which marks her first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Now, if reports are to be believed, the Simmba actress might be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next.

According to Filmfare, the Kabir Singh director has roped in the Kapoor scion for his upcoming project, but has not finalised the lead actress yet. A source close to the filmmaker told Filmfare, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known to be quite picky and particular about his casting. Even for Arjun Reddy's remake, he was very sure who he sees playing the leading man in Bollywood even though some of the big names were running contenders. This time he teams up with Ranbir Kapoor and they want to make sure that they get the right female lead."

Reportedly, Sara has already given her audition for the film, and now, she is waiting for the makers to take the final call. Well, we loved Sara's chemistry with Ranveer Singh in Simmba, and it would be equally exciting to see Sara and Ranbir together on the silver screen. However, Ranbir and Vanga have not made any official announcement about their collaboration.

Meanwhile, Ranbir in currently holidaying in Rajasthan along with his mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt. His close friends Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also joined the Kapoor family for the vacation.

