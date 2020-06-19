Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Upset With Rhea Chakraborty; Didn’t Want Her To Attend His Funeral

Rhea Wasn’t Cordial With Sushant’s Friend

Earlier, there have been reports that Rhea wasn't very cordial with Sushant's family and friends. According to Pinkvilla, "Rhea had a major argument with Sushant about his flatmate and friend Siddharth Patani. She expressed her displeasure at Sushant allowing his friend to stay in the house and had even suggested he ask him to vacate the flat."

Sushant’s Family Didn’t Share Warm Bond With Rhea

According to the sources, "Rhea told the police that once she decided to leave knowing Sushant's condition, she also informed his sister and asked her to come and stay with him. But once Sushant decided to end his life on Sunday, the family expressed their reservation about her presence at the funeral."

On A Related Note, Rhea Was Handling Sushant’s Work

Reportedly, Rhea also informed the police that Sushant had disconnected himself from the world, hence she was taking care of his work and projects.

According to the sources, "There was more than one film being planned with Sushant and Rhea together. Sushant's date diary would have been full till next year with the projects he was almost locked in. She gave police the details about all the projects Sushant was in talks for."

Police Investigation Continues…

We hear that director Shekhar Kapur will also be called to the police station to record his statement, as he shared a warm bond with the actor. The Mumbai police is also tracing those people, who have been in contact with Sushant in the last ten days to unearth the reason behind his suicide.