Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Upset With Rhea Chakraborty; Didn’t Want Her To Attend His Funeral
Yesterday, actress Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide at Bandra police station. The Chhichhore actor died by suicide on June 14 in his Bandra residence. Her interrogation went on for 9 hours and she was accompanied by her father to the police station. According to an insider, police also interrogated Rhea about her terms with Sushant's family and friends. Reportedly, Sushant's family is miffed with Rhea and was upset to see her at his funeral.
Rhea Wasn’t Cordial With Sushant’s Friend
Earlier, there have been reports that Rhea wasn't very cordial with Sushant's family and friends. According to Pinkvilla, "Rhea had a major argument with Sushant about his flatmate and friend Siddharth Patani. She expressed her displeasure at Sushant allowing his friend to stay in the house and had even suggested he ask him to vacate the flat."
Sushant’s Family Didn’t Share Warm Bond With Rhea
According to the sources, "Rhea told the police that once she decided to leave knowing Sushant's condition, she also informed his sister and asked her to come and stay with him. But once Sushant decided to end his life on Sunday, the family expressed their reservation about her presence at the funeral."
On A Related Note, Rhea Was Handling Sushant’s Work
Reportedly, Rhea also informed the police that Sushant had disconnected himself from the world, hence she was taking care of his work and projects.
According to the sources, "There was more than one film being planned with Sushant and Rhea together. Sushant's date diary would have been full till next year with the projects he was almost locked in. She gave police the details about all the projects Sushant was in talks for."
Police Investigation Continues…
We hear that director Shekhar Kapur will also be called to the police station to record his statement, as he shared a warm bond with the actor. The Mumbai police is also tracing those people, who have been in contact with Sushant in the last ten days to unearth the reason behind his suicide.
