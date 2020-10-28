tiger-shroff-gears-up-for-heropanti-2-and-baaghi-4

Actor Tiger Shroff is all set to kiss goodbye to 2020 on a happy note. Reports suggest that he will soon kick-start the shooting of his two upcoming films- Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "THE #BAAGHI TEAM IS BACK... #TigerShroff, producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #AhmedKhan reunite for #Baaghi4... Shoot starts this Dec... #Ahmed has directed #Baaghi2 and #Baaghi3 in the #Baaghi franchise. #WardaNadiadwala."

He further wrote, "#TigerShroff will start shooting for #Heropanti2 in Dec 2020... #AhmedKhan directs the film. #SajidNadiadwala."

According to Pinkvilla, Tiger, Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan will first proceed with the shooting of Heropanti 2, and then will shoot Baaghi 4. Reportedly, both projects will be shot in twelve countries across the globe.

A source close to Tiger informed Pinkvilla, "Tiger Shroff is a symbol of fierce strength and immense hard work. His originality and his commitment to carrying death-defying action sequences has made him the new age action star. Now, with Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4, Sajid and Tiger's power duo will team up for a total of six times. They have locked the script of both and if all goes well, Tiger will have as many as three big releases in 2021."

Tiger Shroff Reacts To Being Labelled A 'Bankable Star'; Reveals What Motivates Him To Work Hard!

Earlier, during the promotion of Baaghi 3, Ahmed Khan had praised Tiger and said that he has learnt a lot from the actor.

"There's a lot to learn from Tiger. He's a young guy with brilliant moves and he has already become a superstar. What people want is good looks, body, accent, dance, presentation and behaviour and that is what Tiger has in him. The bigger the boy gets, the humbler he is becoming so that's the best thing I have learnt from him," had said Ahmed Khan.

Are you excited for Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4? Tell us in the comments section below.

Hrithik-Tiger's War Completes One Year: Siddharth Anand Says Getting Two Superstars Was Like A Dream