Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal To Get Married In May?

From the last few months, hush-hush suggests that actor Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. Earlier, it was reported that Varun is planning to get hitched in 2020 and now the new report suggest that Varun and Natasha might get married in May this year.

Varun Dhawan Supports Deepika Padukone & Reacts To 'Boycott Chhapaak': These Are Tactics To Scare

A producer tells Bollywood Hungama, "Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including mehendi, sangeet and reception-and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa."

"A few Bollywood bigwigs have been informed to keep some dates between the second and third week of May for Varun and Natasha's wedding free, though those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won't be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun's wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood," added the producer.

Varun is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, which also casts Prabhu Deva, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan and Raghav Juyal in the key roles.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. Street Dancer 3D is about two rival dance groups from India and Pakistan, who are competing against each other and end up joining hands to stand for their people from the Asian subcontinent.

Varun Dhawan Reveals Why He Never Expressed His Feelings To 'Childhood Crush' Shraddha Kapoor!