Vijay Deverakonda To Make Bollywood Debut With Abhishek Kapoor? Inside Details Are Interesting

Yes, you read it right! According to the latest buzz, South star Vijay Deverakonda might make his grand Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's next, which will be based on Balakot airstrike, which was conducted in 2019 after the Pulwama attack, during which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, the untitled project on Balakot airstrike will mark Vijay Deverakonda's grand Bollywood debut.

The source told the entertainment portal, "While his next film Fighter will be dubbed in Hindi and given a pan-India release, Abhishek's directorial will be his full-fledged Hindi feature. He will play the role of Wing Commander and national hero Abhinandan Varthaman who was kept captive in Pakistan for 60 hours, following the India-Pakistan standoff. The film will trace the Pulwama attack, the air strike and Abhinandan's time in captivity in the neighbouring country and his return to India."

The source also informed that Vijay is quite keen to do the project as he loved the script.

The source further shared, "When Vijay was offered the project, he expressed his interest in it. While he still has not signed on the dotted line, the Covid outbreak delayed things further. Right now, the team has no clue of when to bring the film on floors. Abhishek will first finish his film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor and then proceed with this ambitious project."

Meanwhile, Vijay is also pre-occupied with Puri Jagannadh's film tentatively titled Fighter, which also casts Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

Is Vijay Deverakonda's Fighter Getting Affected Due To Nepotism Row?