What's Brewing Between Kartik Aaryan & Janhvi Kapoor? Are They More Than Just Co-Stars?

Affairs and break-ups are two of the juiciest parts of the film industry. Most of the movie-buffs are always interested in such gossips. Well, the latest rumours suggest that something is brewing between co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. For the unversed, the duo will be seen together in Karan Johar's Dostana 2.

According to TOI, "Janhvi was recently spotted paying Kartik a visit at his residence. Reportedly, the pair managed to find a way to dodge the cameras. While Kartik posed for photos, it was reported that Janhvi snuck out the back exit of the building."

Earlier, rumours were rife that Kartik was allegedly dating Sara Ali Khan, but after the release of Love Aaj Kal, the duo chose to part ways. However, though none of them made their relationship official, their gestures towards each other in public spoke in volumes about their alleged affair.

Janhvi, on the other hand, was in the headlines too for allegedly dating her Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter. However, just like Kartik and Sara, Janhvi and Ishaan's alleged affair vanished into oblivion after their movie release.

Coming back to Dostana 2, the film also casts newcomer Laksh Lalwani. The film, which is helmed by Collin D'Cunha, was supposed to release in 2020, but owing to the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, the film is expected to release next year.

Apart from Dostana 2, Kartik has three major films in his kitty- Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the Hindi remake of Kannada film Kirik Party.

Janhvi, on the other hand, will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.

