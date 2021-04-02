Real Or Fake? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Passport Picture Goes Viral; Netizens React Hilariously To It

If you ignore the trolls, social media is an interesting place to stumble upon! We love how netizens dig up rare and unseen pictures of celebrities, and those pictures go viral in no time. Something similar happened with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The passport picture of Aishwarya Rai is going viral on the internet and netizens can't stop swooning over her picture. While we cannot confirm whether the picture is real or fake, it has got the netizens reacting to it hilariously.

Have a look at the picture below and also read netizens' comments on it...

An Instagram user wrote, "My Passport Photo Looks Like Someone Has Punched Me In The Face ?."

Another Instagram user wrote, "My adhaar card pic looks like I have kidnapped someone."

"Yes she's beautiful as f but nah sometimes even the prettiest people have a shitty passport photo it means she's gorgeous and photogenic as hell," commented another user.

If the passport picture of Aishwarya is genuine, we must say that it has left netizens surprised, because it's indeed rare to find someone beautiful in their passport or aadhar card. (Pun intended!)

On a related note, Aishwarya is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. For the unversed, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. In the film, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress will essay a dual role. Apart from her, the film also stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram and Karthi in pivotal roles.

(Social media posts are unedited.)