After Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn Purchases Bungalow Worth Rs 60 Crore; Here Are Inside Details

A couple of days ago, reports of Amitabh Bachchan buying a new property worth Rs 32 crore were published in media and now, we hear that actor Ajay Devgn has also followed Big B's footsteps. According to a leading daily, Ajay has purchased a property worth Rs 60 crore in Juhu.

As per a report in TOI, Ajay bought a sprawling bungalow which spreads across 590 square yards. Well that is huge! Apparently, his new bungalow is not far from his existing bungalow Shakti, situated in the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Juhu.

Ajay's spokesperson confirmed the news to the leading daily, but refused to reveal the exact price of the bungalow. However, real estates sources informed the leading daily that Ajay's luxurious bungalow costs around Rs 60 crore and the locality is home to other celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, etc.

The source also revealed that the existing price of the bungalow is around Rs 65 to 70 crore, but owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the actor bought it at a discounted price.

Reportedly, Devgn has possession of the bungalow and has already started the renovation work.

With respect to work, Ajay will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Amit Sharma's Maidaan and his own directorial Mayday.