Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Release Postponed?

Last year in August, superstar Akshay Kumar surprised everyone when he and his Bell Bottom team completed the shooting of the film within thirty five days in the UK. While sharing the first look poster of the film on his Instagram page, Akshay had then announced that the film will release in theatres on April 2, 2021. Now, according to the latest reports, we hear that the makers of Bell Bottom are planning to postpone the release of the film.

A source close to the project informed Bollywood Hungama that chances of Bell Bottom hitting the theatres in June 2021 are high.

"The makers have decided to now delay the film by two months and bring it in June. The primary reason for the delay has got to do with the fact that Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is looking to release in the one-month window of March 15 to April 15. It would be stupid to bring two Akshay Kumar films in a span of 30 days on the big screen, particularly in between this pandemic," said the source close to the project.

Reportedly, Bell Bottom is currently in the post-production stage and the final editing of the film is expected to be completed by the end of February 2021.

"Yes, the film will be ready by mid-February and as things stand today, the makers are okay to hold it for two months more than the stipulated release date to bring it on the big screen. The scenario on ground is improving and hence, it's imperative to support cinema halls now," added the source.

For the unversed, Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and the film also casts Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles.

