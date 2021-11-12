Amid Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Rumours, Car Rental Services Overbooked In Jaipur

The wedding rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have netizens waiting for the official announcement from the duo, but none of them has dropped a hint yet. However, a source close to the lovebirds hints that the wedding dates are between December 7 to 9, and Katrina-Vicky's big-fat wedding will take place at the Six Senses luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

According to India Today, close friends and managers of Vicky and Katrina have already started scouting the city to figure out the logistics. "As part of the preps, the couple and their teams have booked several cars through rental services in bulk for the different guests, resulting in a crunch," informed the source.

The source further added, "Film and TV crews who are shooting in Jaipur close to the wedding dates are facing a shortage in car rentals as most of the SUV and high-end cars have been booked in advance for the wedding. The booking is done in bulk to facilitate pick-up and drops from the airport to the hotel and other events that are being planned around the wedding."

We hear that who's who of B-town are invited to the wedding, as it's going to be a starry affair. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, etc., are on the guest list.

Reports also suggest that Katrina and Vicky have finalised Sabyasachi's customised outfits for their special day.

With respect to work, Katrina is currently basking in the success of her latest release Sooryavanshi. She will next be seen in Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zara.