Amitabh Bachchan Purchases Property Worth 31 Crore With Six Car Parks; Sunny Leone Will Be His Neighbour

Reportedly, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a 5,184 sq ft property worth Rs 31 crore in Mumbai. Reports suggest that he purchased the property in December 2020, but registered it only in April 2021.

As per reports in Money Control, Big B paid a stamp duty of Rs 62 lakh, and the property is estimated to be worth Rs 60000 per square foot. As claimed by Money Control, it reviewed the registration documents and learned that the property is located on the 27th and the 28th floors, and comes with six car parks.

Interestingly, apart from Mr Bachchan two more celebrities- Sunny Leone and Aanand L Rai have also purchased properties in the same complex.

While Leone registered a property worth Rs 16 crore in the same complex on March 28, Rai bought a duplex apartment worth Rs 25 crore.

It's not the first time when Bachchan has showed interest in buying properties. While he owns many bungalows like Jalsa, Prateeksha and Janak, his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai had invested in Dubai real estate and they are proud owners of a gorgeous sprawling villa in Dubai's Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

With respect to work, Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre was supposed to hit the theatres on April 9, 2021, but owing to the surge in COVID-19 positive cases all across the India, the film's release was postponed.

Apart from Chehre, he has Brahmastra, The Intern, Jhund, Mayday and Goodbye in his kitty.