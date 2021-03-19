Are Aparshakti Khurana And Wife Aakriti Expecting Their First Baby?

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma, another B-town celebrity is all set to welcome a new member in his family. We're talking about none other than Ayushmann Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurana.

According to the latest reports, Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first child, and the Khurranas are extremely excited to welcome the baby. A source close to the couple told an entertainment portal, "Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti are expecting their first child. The baby is expected to arrive in September, and their family is extremely happy for the couple. They can't wait to welcome the newest addition in their family."

Aparshakti has not made any official announcement yet on his social media pages, and might keep the news of his wife's pregnancy under the blankets, till they both are ready to share the good news with the world.

For the unversed, Aparshakti and Aakriti had reportedly met for the first time during a dance class in Chandigarh, and tied the knot in 2014.

With the good news in the house, we're sure that Aparshakti's family including his actor-brother must be celebrating the happiness together.

With respect to work, Aparshakti is famous for his roles in Dangal, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, etc. He will next be seen in Helmet.

