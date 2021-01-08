Are Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Hiking Their Fees?

Did you also come across the piece of rumour that lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have hiked their fees? Well, let us break the bubble of false rumour. Both Ranbir and Alia have multiple projects in their kitty, but according to a source close to them, neither the Sanju actor nor the Raazi actress have hiked their fees.

An insider tells an entertainment portal, "No producer can afford to pay them what they charge right now, so where is the question of extra fees? A lot of films are shot beyond the dates allotted. Ranbir's Brahmastra is one of them. Does that mean he is going to ask his producer Karan Johar for extra money? Ranbir and Karan don't ever discuss Ranbir's fees."

Speaking about Alia, the source affirmed that Ranbir's girlfriend is also sailing in the same boat. "Alia has shot for many more days than she had allotted to Gangubai Kathiawadi. Is she going to ask Bhansali for extra money? At time when the world and cinema industry are struggling through the worst crisis who talks about being paid extra?" said the source.

Interestingly, both Ranbir and Alia are going strong in their relationship. From attending family lunch together to travelling together, the duo is leaving no stone unturned in enjoying their relationship to the fullest. With respect to work, they will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

On a related note, recently, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced his next project with Ranbir titled Animal. The film also casts Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol in key roles.

