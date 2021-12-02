Bob Biswas Release Date And Streaming Time On ZEE5 [Details Inside]

Diya Annapurna Ghosh's upcoming directorial Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles, is all set to release on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021. Those who are not aware, the film is a spinoff of 2012 cult classic Kahaani featuring Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Bob Biswas was a breakout character in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Kahaani. Played by actor Saswata Chatterjee, Bob was an LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.

Reportedly, the film is expected to stream on ZEE5 from 12 PM on December 3, and it is to be seen if Abhishek Bachchan has done justice to his character.

During the promotions of Bob Biswas, Abhishek jad praised Sujoy's writing in the film and said that he is quite confident that people will like the film.

Bob Biswas: Lead Actor Abhishek Bachchan Reveals The Best Thing About Shah Rukh Khan As A Producer

While speaking to Indian Express, Abhishek had said, "You see Bob Biswas and he could be a simple guy next door, he could be travelling next to you on the train and you won't really know who he is or what he is doing. Sujoy has made that entire world so edgy and cool. My personal opinion after having seen the film is that it is a very cool film. I think the youth of the country is really going to enjoy this film."

In the same interview, Abhishek also revealed that the film was supposed to release in theatres, but given the current situation, the makers opted for OTT release.

Bob Biswas: Sujoy Ghosh Reveals Why Abhishek Bachchan Replaced Saswata Chatterjee In Kahaani Spin-Off

The film is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan through Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujay Ghosh's Bound Script Production.