Chehre Release Date & Streaming Time On Amazon Prime Video [Details Inside]

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre, which released in theatres on August 27, 2021, is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, and we are here with its details. Reportedly, Chehre will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow i.e., September 30, 2021.

While there has been no official announcement about the same, reports suggest that the film will start streaming from 12 am. (Exact timing will be updated soon.)

On a related note, Chehre received positive feedback from film critics, as well as audiences, but owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film couldn't mint much money at the box office.

Even though theatres in many states have been opened, audiences are still skeptical about rushing towards theatres to watch Bollywood theatrical releases like Bell Bottom, Chehre, Thalaivii, etc.

During the promotions of Chehre, when producer Anand Pandit was asked if he ever considered releasing the film direct to OTT amid the pandemic, he had said that he was always sure about releasing it in theatres.

Elaborating his stand, he said, "We had earlier a discussion about it, but never thought about it seriously. I along with the entire cast and crew were convinced that we want to have a theatre experience. We want to help the exhibitors to open up their theatres. We wanted to take entertainment to a bigger screen because of Mr Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor and our production value is also very big. So we didn't want to restrict it to a Television screen or a mobile phone. That's why we decided we don't mind waiting for one year but we wanted to give that experience to the people," answered Anand Pandit.