Chhorii Release Date & Streaming Time On Amazon Prime Video [Details Inside]

Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming film Chhorii, a horror thriller, is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021 and we are super excited to see the actress foraying into a new genre i.e., horror. While Amazon Prime did not reveal the specific streaming time of Chhorii, reports suggest that the movie will be released at 12 AM. (We will update the exact time once it is official.)

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, Shikhaa Sharma and Shiv Chanana, Chhorii is a Hindi remake of the Marathi-language film Lapachhapi.

Chhorii is the story of a pregnant woman Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha), who escapes from the city and seeks refuge in a house located deep inside sugarcane fields. Unknown to Sakshi, the house and the fields are ridden with dark secrets that start unravelling as the story unfolds, posing a threat to Sakshi and her unborn child.

Recently, while speaking to a media portal, she opened up about her preparation for her character in Chhorii and revealed that she wore pregnant bodysuit for almost a month to feel what a woman bearing child actually goes through.

She had said, "As I'm not actually going to become pregnant for now in reality, I had them make that bodysuit for me to feel what a woman bearing child actually goes through. I was wearing it 20-25 days before the film's shoot started and literally did all of my chores including eating, sleeping, going to the bathroom, roaming around and everything else to understand the restrictions that it comes with."

"Though, it wasn't a prop for me but a part of me, I became so used to it that when the shooting began, I felt more comfortable while resting in between the rehearsals in the bodysuit," added the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress.