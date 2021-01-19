Deepika Padukone's Mahabharata Is Being Delayed

In 2019, Deepika Padukone had announced her much ambitious project as a producer Draupadi- a retelling of Mahabharata from Draupadi's point of view, wherein she will play the titular role.

She had said, "I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be playing the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharata is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the Mahabharata but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant."

However, the latest reports suggest that Deepika's Draupadi has been put on hold for a while, because neither Deepika nor the other producers have locked on the director yet.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "They announced the film because everyone was excited about bringing something as fascinating and iconic as Mahabharata on the big screen, however, over the last 2 years, they have not been able to lock on a director. The team explored several big names, but couldn't align to the vision of any."

The source further revealed that one of the many directors in the race to direct Draupadi was Vishal Bharadwaj, but things fell through. After all these years, buzz is, that the film is finally put on hold for the time being and will be revived at a later time frame.

The source also informed that Deepika is currently focusing more on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Shakun Batra's next, wherein she will be seen alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

When asked if Deepika is planning to drop the idea of making Draupadi, the source revealed, "They are still keen to make it and will certainly revive it at the right time, on getting the right director. It's an ambitious film, and requires a certain kind of command over the craft as bringing an epic to the screen is a big responsibility."

