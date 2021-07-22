Deepika Padukone Resumes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan Shoot!

Actress Deepika Padukone, one of the most bankable actresses of B-town, is constantly on her toes as she has many projects lined up for release. Not so long ago, Deepika had finished the first schedule of Siddharth Anand's Pathan which also casts Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles. And latest reports suggest that the actress has already resumed shooting for Pathan, because the restrictions in Maharashtra has been eased.

Revealing her current shoot schedules, a source said, "Once the lockdown eased and film shoots were permitted, Deepika was back on the sets immediately."

The source further added, "She has already wrapped one schedule of Pathan shoot in Mumbai and one schedule of her film with Shakun Batra since then. She is now going to start another schedule of the Pathan shoot. Apart from this, initial discussions for Fighter have begun too, with the film going on floors early next year."

Meanwhile, netizens are quite curious to know more about Pathan as the film marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after good seven years. The duo was last seen in Farah Khan's Happy New Year in 2014.

Speaking about Deepika's hectic schedule, apart from managing back to back shoots, the Chennai Express actress is also working on helping the frontline workers during the pandemic with her latest program, 'Frontline Assist' via her foundation.

With respect to work, Deepika has multiple interesting projects in her kitty. Apart from Pathan and Fighter, she has Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Nag Ashwin's pan-India film opposite Prabhas, The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahabharata and '83 opposite her husband Ranveer Singh. She is also rumoured to be the leading lady in Rajinikanth's next.