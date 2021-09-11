Deepika Padukone To Play 'Meenamma' In Ranveer Singh's Cirkus?

We loved Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express which featured Shah Rukh Khan opposite Deepika Padukone. While most of the viewers loved watching their chemistry in the film, others loved Deepika's funny and lovely character 'Meenamma'. If you're also one of them, we've a good news for you!

According to latest reports, Deepika will make a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus, which is said to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "It is said that Deepika Padukone will reprise her character of Meenamma from Chennai Express (2013). It was also directed by Rohit Shetty and it ranks as one of the finest performances of her career. Nowadays, it's rare to see actresses in a memorable, comic role. Meenamma was one such character that was unanimously loved and it'll be interesting to see Deepika in that part in a funny film like Cirkus."

When a trade expert was informed about the same, he said that Ranveer and Deepika are one of the hottest pairs of Bollywood.

"To see them together, even if it's for one scene or song, will enhance the excitement for the film. And if Deepika will play Meenamma, it'll be sone pe suhaga. One has to give it to Rohit Shetty. He thinks of such interesting stuff and he knows how to pull audiences to cinemas, whether it is getting Inspector Singham in Simmba (2018) or getting Singham and Simmba both in Sooryavanshi or getting Meenamma in Cirkus. Whenever it'll release, it's sure to generate tremendous hype," added the source.

With respect to work, Deepika has several projects in her kitty like '83, Pathan, Fighter, Project-K, The Intern, etc.