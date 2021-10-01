Details About Shah Rukh Khan's Double Role In Atlee's Next Out: Report

We would be lying if we say that we are desperate to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen. It's been four years since Shah Rukh was seen on the silver screen and since Zero debacle, the superstar has not made any official announcement about his next. However, several pictures and reports suggest that Shah Rukh has three films in his kitty, and it is to be seen which film will mark his comeback. One such project is Atlee's next.

Now, according to Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh is currently gearing up to shoot one of the main portions of the film in Mumbai, after wrapping up the film's Pune schedule. Not just that, an insider also claims that Shah Rukh will have double roles in Atlee's next.

"SRK will have double roles in Atlee's next. Yes, there won't be one but two Shah Rukhs in the film. Apparently the story is designed like an Indianised Money Heist - a vigilante thriller - with SRK playing the professor leading a gang of girls. Shah Rukh will play both the father and son's role. Yes, there will be an older SRK and a younger one, as well," informed an insider to the entertainment portal.

Reportedly, apart from Shah Rukh, the film also casts Priyamani and Nayanthara in key roles.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also has YRF's Pathan and Rajkumar Hirani's next in his kitty. In Pathan, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh will share screen space with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, while it is to be seen which actress will star opposite the superstar in Hirani's untitled next.