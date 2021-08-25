Did Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Blame Each Other's PR Team For Engagement Rumours?

It seems all is not well between alleged lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Recently, their engagement rumours had taken B-town and social media by storm. However, Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal confirmed to us that those rumours were baseless and no roka ceremony took place for the alleged lovebirds.

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal Engaged To Katrina Kaif? Dad Sham Kaushal Reacts To Actor's Secret Engagement Rumours

Now, a source close to the alleged lovebirds revealed to an entertainment portal that these rumours created a problem between the duo, and they got into an ugly fight.

Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying, "Both the stars were quite agitated with the rumours of their engagement ceremony gaining so much of attention. Katrina and Vicky could not understand how a story like this made it to the media. The discussion was about whose team was behind the same. Both, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have some amazing projects lined-up and they want only their work to be the focus and do not want anything trivial to take away the attention."

Meanwhile, netizens are constantly requesting Katrina and Vicky to make their relationship official, but it seems the alleged lovebirds will take their sweet time to do the same.

With respect to work, Katrina is currently busy with the shoot of Tiger 3 in Russia. The action-drama also casts Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand, is busy with the shoot of Mr Lele, which also casts Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.