OUCH! Did Katrina Kaif Go Under The Knife? Trolls Say Plastic Surgery And Botox Have Ruined Her Face

Actress Katrina Kaif who is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Sooryavanshi, received flak on social media when her recent pictures surfaced on it. Many netizens claimed that Katrina has been looking different and criticised the actress for allegedly going under the knife.

Reacting to Katrina's latest look from Sooryavanshi promotions, a netizen wrote, "Plastic surgery and Botox has ruined her face. Unbelievable looks different #KatrinaKaif."

Another troll wrote, "Katrina Kaif will get married after making sure that there is no space left for a further botox treatment. Till then she ll remain rumoured Gf as per her PR in columns. What a Low life."

"Why do they always overdo it with Botox and fillers... Is this like an addiction? Once you start and then there is no turning back. She is unrecognisable," tweeted another user.

"Unhealthy? She looks sick though it's the botox and have you also noticed...after sometime they all start looking the same," tweeted another netizen.

It's not the first time when Katrina got trolled over her look. Of late, she is often the target of trolls. However, she never entertains them and prefers to give a royal ignore to their negative remarks on her appearances. She firmly believes that what she does with her body or face, should be completely her decision and trolls should mind their own business.

Meanwhile, apart from her upcoming release, Katrina is also constantly in the headlines owing to her wedding rumours with Vicky Kaushal. Many reports suggest that she is all set to tie the knot with Vicky in December, and it would be a big fat wedding!

It is to be seen if Katrina will be a married woman by the end of 2021.