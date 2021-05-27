EXCLUSIVE! Kartik Aaryan Was Not Ousted From Red Chillies Entertainment; Here's Why He Quit The Film

Ever since rumours of Kartik Aaryan's sudden exit from Red Chillies Entertainment's project Freddie surfaced on social media, netizens were divided in two thoughts. While some supported Kartik and asked the actor to be strong and work harder, others slammed him for jeopardising his own career.

For the unversed, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has dropped Kartik from its project tentatively titled Freddie, because of the actor's creative differences with the makers. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film was supposed to mark the first collaboration of Kartik and Katrina Kaif.

However, contrary to media reports of his unceremonious exit, the Luka Chuppi actor has, in fact, opted out of Ajay Bahl's film. FilmiBeat has learnt from an industry source, "Kartik didn't like the script and therefore decided not to do the film. He has also returned the signing amount of the film."

Kartik, who has been in a predicament from the past few months, remains unruffled with these rumours and is busy focussing on the future projects that he has in his kitty. He will next be seen in Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, which is expected to release on Netflix in the month of September.

With respect to work, he will resume the shoot of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role. Soon, he will also kickstart the shoot of Rohit Dhawan's next which is a Hindi remake of a south film.

