Gauri Khan Is Becoming Progressively Anxious As She And Shah Rukh Khan Have Been Denied To Meet Aryan: Report

Every parent can imagine the pain of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Ever since their son Aryan Khan go arrested by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case, they have been waiting desperately to meet their son. However, neither Shah Rukh nor Gauri were permitted to meet their son, and owing to the same reason, both of them are getting anxious with each passing day.

A close friend of the star couple informed Bollywood Hungama that Shah Rukh and Gauri have been trying desperately for visiting rights.

"Achcha chalo, visiting right nahin toh kam-se-kam ek baar apne bete se milne toh do (okay fine, if not visiting rights than at least let them meet their son once). But they are being denied even that," said the SRK-Gauri's friend.

He further went on to add that Aryan's mother is becoming progressively anxious. He revealed, "She is inconsolable. She is within her rights to wonder why her son is being locked up with hardened criminal and why he is not allowed basic rights like meeting his parents. He is just a child. He can't be treated this way. He has no criminal record. He is well behaved and polite to everyone. What is he being held for?"

On a related note, today is an important date for the Khans. The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on October 11 said it would hear the bail application filed by Aryan Khan on October 13 in the drugs case.

It is to be seen what happens at the session court today.