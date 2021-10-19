Gauri Khan Restricts Her Cook From Preparing Sweets In Mannat Till Aryan Khan Returns Home!

It's known to all that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are in a bad state, as their son Aryan Khan is currently in Arthur Road jail. While Aryan's bail hearing has been extended to October 20, the Khans are desperately waiting for their son to return home as soon as possible.

Now, a source close to the Khans, informed a media portal that Gauri has restricted her cook from preparing any sweet till Aryan returns home.

Gauri Khan Is Becoming Progressively Anxious As She And Shah Rukh Khan Have Been Denied To Meet Aryan: Report

India Today quoted a source as saying, "There was an incident where Gauri found that the staff was cooking kheer on one of the lunch menus. Gauri immediately put a stop to it and instructed the staff that there will be no sweets cooked in the Mannat kitchen until her son Aryan is out."

The source further added that in the last few days, Gauri is incessantly praying to God for the well-being of her son.

"Like any mother, Gauri too is extremely disturbed and upset with Aryan's arrest. From her end, she's doing all that she can, getting help from her friends and well-wishers. In all the calls made to her, her message has been the same - 'Please pray for my son'. Even though she's not highly religious, Gauri has taken to praying day-in and day-out to seek help from the divine for Aryan's release," said the source.

Who Is Pooja Dadlani, Often Spotted At Aryan Khan's Court Hearing?

The source also revealed that to avoid creating chaos around Mannat, Shah Rukh has even requested his industry's friends and well-wishers to refrain from visiting Mannat.

"SRK is on the phone with all his co-stars and industry friends, and has been a solid pillar of strength for his entire family. He firmly believes in letting the law take its course and in all his conversations, he has maintained that he will cooperate in whatever way is required in Aryan's hearing and inquiry," concluded the source.