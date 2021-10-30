Here Is How Shah Rukh Khan Will Celebrate His And Aryan Khan's Birthday In November

As Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has returned home, the superstar's fans are ecstatic about the Khans. Many fans thronged outside Mannat to catch the glimpse of Aryan after his bail and danced in happiness out SRK's bungalow. Aryan was imprisoned in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in the drugs-on-cruise case after spending almost a month behind bars. While October has ended on a positive note for the Khans, a source close to the superstar informed a media portal about how Shah Rukh is planning to celebrate his and Aryan's birthday in November.

Aryan Khan Leaves Arthur Road Jail With Father Shah Rukh Khan

Those who are not aware, Shah Rukh's birthday falls on November 2, while Aryan will cut the cake on November 13.

"November is generally a time of celebration for family as it is SRK and Aryan's birthday on November 2 and November 13 respectively. Shah Rukh is currently relieved that his son is coming home. This year, even Diwali is around the same time. SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for them for their support. Diwali and Aryan's birthday are also going to be muted celebrations," informed the source to News18.

The source further added that Shah Rukh is quite relaxed after Aryan's bail hence, he will soon resume the shoot of his upcoming films.

Details About Shah Rukh Khan's Double Role In Atlee's Next Out: Report

The source further shared that SRK was completely hands-on and was continuously sitting with the lawyers throughout the bail hearings. While granting Aryan bail, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him, and the Zero actor wants to make sure that everything is followed properly.

"The actor has decided to spend time with Aryan and the family. At the same time, he doesn't want to make his producers wait longer. He has already informed the two films that he is working on that he will join them by the end of next month," added the source.