Here Is When And Where Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone Will Resume Pathan's Shoot!

Ever since actress Deepika Padukone confirmed doing YRF's Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, fans just can't wait enough for the release of the film. Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand, will mark the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen after a hiatus of good four years.

In April, the shoot of Pathan was disrupted owing to the surge in COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra, and till June, no shoot took place in the state.

Now, an insider close to the project revealed to Mid-Day that Shah Rukh and Deepika are expected to resume work on the spy thriller early next week.

"It will be a seven-to-10-day schedule that will take place at Yash Raj studio in Andheri, in a bio-bubble. Aditya sir [Chopra, producer] is clear that only those who have been vaccinated can be part of the team. Siddharth has an international schedule pending, but that will happen later. Given the current scenario, they plan to shoot in short stints," revealed the sources.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is already witnessing cases of Delta plus variant, hence, the state government has instructed production houses to exercise caution while shooting. It is to be seen how long the team of Pathan will be able to continue the shoot.

As far as Shah Rukh Khan's work front is concerned, fans are a bit worried about the superstar, as he has not made any official announcement about the film yet. According to his fans, he should sign more projects, but post the failure of Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, SRK is taking his own sweet time to think about his future projects.